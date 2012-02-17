CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Friday it will cut spending on some of its North American dry gas operations as it looks to reduce output to weather low natural gas prices.

The company said it will cut spending at the Jean Marie region in northeastern British Columbia, directing development cash only to the prolific Horn River shale gas play. It will also cut drilling for coalbed methane in Canada.

The company will also cut spending at the Haynesville shale gas field in Louisiana by 60 percent from 2011 levels. It said all the drilling it plans for the field this year will be complete by the end of the first quarter. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)