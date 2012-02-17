CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Encana Corp
, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Friday
it will cut spending on some of its North American dry gas
operations as it looks to reduce output to weather low natural
gas prices.
The company said it will cut spending at the Jean Marie
region in northeastern British Columbia, directing development
cash only to the prolific Horn River shale gas play. It will
also cut drilling for coalbed methane in Canada.
The company will also cut spending at the Haynesville shale
gas field in Louisiana by 60 percent from 2011 levels. It said
all the drilling it plans for the field this year will be
complete by the end of the first quarter.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)