BRIEF-Mullen Group acquires Envolve Energy
* Mullen Group Ltd. announces the acquisition of Envolve Energy Services Corp. A well disposal business situated in the montney resource play
Oct 8 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Denver Julesberg basin assets in Colorado to a joint venture owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Broe Group for $900 million.
The deal includes all the Denver Julesberg acreage comprising 51,000 net acres, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Forbes receives confirmation of plan of reorganization company set to emerge in April