Aug 25 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Haynesville natural gas assets in northern Louisiana for $850 million to GEP Haynesville LLC, a joint venture between GeoSouthern Haynesville and funds managed by GSO Capital Partners LP.

Encana will also reduce its gathering and midstream investments by about $480 million on an undiscounted basis by 2020, the company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)