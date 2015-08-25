Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 25 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Haynesville natural gas assets in northern Louisiana for $850 million to GEP Haynesville LLC, a joint venture between GeoSouthern Haynesville and funds managed by GSO Capital Partners LP.
Encana will also reduce its gathering and midstream investments by about $480 million on an undiscounted basis by 2020, the company said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 The sight of Venezuela's National Assembly president tearing up a Supreme Court ruling and warning foreign firms against making deals with the leftist government will no doubt resonate in international boardrooms.