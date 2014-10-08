Oct 8 Encana Corp said it would
sell some of its natural gas assets in southern and central
Alberta for about C$605 million ($541 million), as it continues
to focus on lucrative oil and natural gas liquids.
The sale of a majority of the Clearwater assets to Ember
Resources Inc includes about 1.2 million net acres of land and
over 6,800 wells with average natural gas production of about
180 million cubic feet equivalent per day in the second quarter.
Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would
retain about 1.1 million net acres in Clearwater, including
around 480,000 net acres along the eastern edge of the Horseshoe
Canyon Fairway.
($1 = C$1.1180)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)