UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
Dec 22 Canada's Encana Corp will sell some natural gas gathering and compression facilities in British Columbia it owns jointly with a unit of Mitsubishi Corp to Veresen Midstream LP.
Encana said it would receive about C$412 million ($354 million) from the sale and actual costs accrued in 2015.
The facilities include a 500-kilometer pipeline and compression facilities of 675 million cubic feet per day.
Veresen Midstream will provide gathering and compression services to Encana and Cutbank Ridge Partnership, its partnership with a Mitsubishi unit, for a fee.
Veresen Midstream, a joint venture of Veresen Inc and KKR & Co LP, will also invest up to C$5 billion to support development in the Montney shale.
Encana and Cutbank Ridge Partnership plan to invest $600 million-$700 million in the Montney shale in 2015, the Canadian company said.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015. ($1 = C$1.16) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: