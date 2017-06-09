(Adds details, background)
June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp
said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas
assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and
Gas LLC for $735 million.
Oil producers have been selling assets to reduce exposure to
profit-sapping natural gas assets and to increase liquidity.
ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil
producer, in April sold natural gas-heavy assets in the San Juan
basin to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion.
The Piceance asset sale includes 550,000 net acres of
leasehold and about 3,100 operated wells and produced 240
million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the first quarter,
Encana said.
BMO Capital Markets was the company's financial adviser for
the deal.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)