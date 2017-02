CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Mike Graham, president of Encana Corp's Canadian division, has resigned from the company, effective immediately, a spokeswoman for Canada's largest natural gas producer said on Tuesday.

The company did not say why Graham, who has run all of Encana's Canadian operations since 2007, is leaving.

He will be replaced by Mike McAllister, who is currently senior vice-president of Encana's Canadian division. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)