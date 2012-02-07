Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
* Head of Canadian operations resigns, effective immediately
* Replaced by senior vice-president of Canadian division
* Shares drop 1.8 pct (Adds details, comment)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Mike Graham, president of Encana Corp's Canadian division, has resigned from the company effective immediately, a spokeswoman for Canada's largest natural gas producer said on Tuesday.
The company did not say why Graham, who has run all of Encana's Canadian operations since 2007, was leaving.
"We'd like to thank Mike for his many years of service wish him well in his future endeavours," said Carol Howes, a spokeswoman for the company.
Graham will be replaced by Mike McAllister, who is currently senior vice-president of Encana's Canadian division.
Encana's Canadian division includes the Deep Panuke natural gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, which is expected to begin operations later this year.
The company's also has major shale gas holdings in northeastern British Columbia, including the massive Cutbank Ridge property where Encana is looking to add a joint-venture partner to help fund development. It is expected to announce a deal a deal before the end of March.
Encana shares fell 37 Canadian cents to C$19.83 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18 percent rise in 2016 profit on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for small acquisitions or a special dividend payout.