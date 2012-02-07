* Head of Canadian operations resigns, effective immediately

* Replaced by senior vice-president of Canadian division

* Shares drop 1.8 pct (Adds details, comment)

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Mike Graham, president of Encana Corp's Canadian division, has resigned from the company effective immediately, a spokeswoman for Canada's largest natural gas producer said on Tuesday.

The company did not say why Graham, who has run all of Encana's Canadian operations since 2007, was leaving.

"We'd like to thank Mike for his many years of service wish him well in his future endeavours," said Carol Howes, a spokeswoman for the company.

Graham will be replaced by Mike McAllister, who is currently senior vice-president of Encana's Canadian division.

Encana's Canadian division includes the Deep Panuke natural gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, which is expected to begin operations later this year.

The company's also has major shale gas holdings in northeastern British Columbia, including the massive Cutbank Ridge property where Encana is looking to add a joint-venture partner to help fund development. It is expected to announce a deal a deal before the end of March.

Encana shares fell 37 Canadian cents to C$19.83 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)