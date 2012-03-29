BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
SINGAPORE, March 29 Encana Corp is looking for a joint venture partner to help it develop a number of oil and natural gas assets in North America, Chief Executive Randy Eresman said.
The Canadian company is looking for a single partner for a package of assets that could include Encana's position in the Collingwood shale, the Tuscaloosa Marine shale, the Mississippi Lime and the Eaglebine shale in the United States, Eresman said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore. The package of assets could also include the company's position in Canada's Duvernay shale, he said.
"One of the things we have been trying to do is to get more liquids, particularly oil, in our portfolio," Eresman said. "But because of the high initial cost on that, we think it might be best to reduce our risk so to accelerate that point of commercialization by bringing in another party."
Eresman said the process could launch "in the next weeks to a month." (Reporting By Luke Pachymuthu, Writing by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.