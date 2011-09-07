* Says on track to meet or exceed $1-$2 bln of net
divestitures by yr-end
* To sell Colorado assets to pvt midstream company
* To invest sale proceeds to boost natural gas, liquids
production
(Adds details on the deal, background, shares)
Sept 7 Encana Corp said it agreed to
sell some natural gas midstream assets in Colorado for about
$590 million and would likely notch more sales in Canada as it
looks to cash in on the strong demand for such assets in North
America.
Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, said it is on track
to meet or exceed the planned sale of $1-$2 billion worth of
non-core assets as it cuts back on spending to cope with weak
natural gas prices.
Including the Piceance midstream asset sale, its net
divestitures would stand at about $600 million so far this year,
which it aims to plough back into its core business of growing
natural gas and liquids production.
The Piceance basin midstream assets serve Encana's Mamm
Creek, Orchard and South Parachute production and transport
about 500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd). They include about
260 miles of pipeline.
"The current highly competitive midstream environment is
resulting in significant interest in our Canadian midstream
assets... We are optimistic that one or more Canadian midstream
divestitures will also be forthcoming by around year-end," said
Chief Executive Randy Eresman.
In August, the company put its Barnett Shale natural gas
assets in North Texas up for sale in an effort to bolster its
financial strength amid weak natural gas prices.
U.S. gas prices NGc1 have fallen about 6 percent this year
and are currently at about $3.917 per million British thermal
units, as supplies have surged, partly due to the advances on
shale gas drilling technology.
Encana has about half of its expected daily natural gas
production hedged from now through the end of 2012 at prices
averaging more than $5.75 per thousand cubic feet.
Shares of Encana closed at C$23.37 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
