* Q3 operating EPS $0.23 vs est $0.11

* Q3 output up 6 pct at 3.51 bbcfe/d

* Q3 cash flow up 3 pct at $1.16 bln, or $1.57/shr

* Says on track to meet output growth of 5-7 pct/shr this year

* Shares fall as much as 3 pct (Adds analyst comments, share movement, background)

By Gowri Jayakumar and Jeffrey Jones

Oct 20 Encana Corp's third-quarter profit beat expectations, partly on an unexpectedly large tax recovery, but shares in Canada's largest natural gas producer weakened as investors remained bearish on the outlook on prices for the fuel.

Quarterly operating earnings were 23 cents a share, well above analysts' forecast of 11 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Encana shares have been under heavy pressure in recent months as investors soured on the company's large exposure to natural gas markets, where the outlook on prices has weakened due to a supply glut and shaky economic conditions.

FirstEnergy Capital analyst Michael Dunn said the company had no major positive short-term surprises in its quest to shift to more valuable liquids-rich production, which prompted investors to move the shares with the rest of the market.

"They are essentially performing in line with their Canadian peers and in line with their U.S. peers as well," Dunn said.

Natural gas prices NGc1 slipped about 15 percent in the July-September quarter, but commodity price hedging has typically cushioned the natural gas giant from lower prices, and helped generate higher cash flow.

Encana has hedged about 2 billion cubic feet per day of expected 2012 natural gas output at an average NYMEX price of $5.80 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) and about 500 million cubic feet per day of expected 2013 output at $5.24 per Mcf.

The company posted a 3 percent rise in cash flow, and said it realized $146 million in after-tax gains as a result of commodity price hedges.

"People don't give as much credit to a beat when it is tax-driven as opposed to when it is operationally driven ... but nonetheless, they were ahead of expectations," said Andrew Potter, an analyst with CIBC World Markets.

Encana, which had planned to sell $1-$2 billion worth of non-core assets to cut back on spending and cope with weak natural gas prices, posted a 9 percent drop in operating expenses to $244 million in the quarter.

"The competitive sale of select midstream assets frees up capital for reinvestment in higher-return upstream projects," Chief Executive Randy Eresman said in a statement.

Encana has been looking to triple liquids-rich gas production in the Alberta deep basin and expects natural gas and liquids output to reach 80,000 barrels per day by 2015.

The company's shares fell as much as 3 percent to C$20.00 in morning trade on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore, Jeffrey Jones in Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel)