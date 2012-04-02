UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
* Says premature to speculate on size or value of any potential deals
* Plans partnerships for about 375,000 net acres in Alberta Duvernay
April 2 Encana Corp said it will speed up commercialization of its oil and liquids-rich assets through partnerships, but the company did not say how much the deals were valued at.
Last week, Encana launched a formal search for a partner to help develop properties in the United States and Canada with potential for lucrative oil and liquids-rich natural gas, as it struggled with chronically depressed prices for dry gas.
"At this point, it is premature to speculate on the size or value of any potential transaction," said Canada's largest natural gas producer and one of the biggest in North America.
Encana said it plans to market partnership opportunities covering about 375,000 net acres in the Alberta Duvernay.
The company, which has land positions in liquids-rich areas such as the Tuscaloosa Marine shale, the Utica/Collingwood formations in Michigan and Eaglebine in East Texas, also said it is looking at partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of about 1.2 million net acres within these areas.
"Accelerating the rate of development on our oil and liquids-rich land holdings can be achieved by leveraging third-party capital which shortens our development timelines, reduces our cost structures," Chief Executive Randy Eresman said. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h