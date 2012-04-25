April 25 Canada's largest natural gas producer
Encana Corp's first-quarter operating profit
rose, as it realized higher prices for natural gas, helped by
its hedging program.
Encana, which is seeking partnership deals for many of its
properties as a way to cope with weak gas prices, said results
were helped by its commodity price hedging program, which
contributed $358 million or 49 cents per share in after-tax
gains.
Net operating income rose 10 percent to $240 million, or 33
cents per share from a year earlier.
Cash flow, a key measure of the company's ability to fund
development, rose 6 percent from last year to $1 billion, or
$1.39 per share.
Oil and natural gas liquids production for the quarter rose
26 percent to about 29,000 barrels per day (bbls/d).
Natural gas production in the first quarter rose 2 percent
to 3.27 billion cubic feet per day. In February, Encana said it
planned to shut off 250 million cubic feet per day of production
as prices languished, and said reductions could hit 600 million
cubic feet a day.
The company and its peers have struggled with natural gas
prices that have slumped to 10-year lows. Encana seeks to
withstand the impact by pursuing prospects that have potential
for higher-value natural gas liquids.
Shares of the company, which have lost 15 percent of their
value in the last three months, closed at C$17.65 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)