* Announcement expected by late 2011-early 2012

* Asian, US, European companies eyeing Cutbank Ridge

* Deals aimed at strengthening balance sheet (Adds details, stock price, In U.S. dollars unless noted)

By Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Encana Corp (ECA.TO) is nearing a new joint-venture agreement to develop its British Columbia shale gas assets and the deal will have a number of key differences from a failed arrangement with PetroChina (601857.SS), Encana's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Several players are poring over confidential financial and operating data for Encana's Cutbank Ridge holdings in northeastern British Columbia, CEO Randy Eresman told an investment conference, and the company expects to announce a deal by year-end or in the first quarter of 2012.

Unlike the failed $5.4 billion deal with PetroChina, which fell through in June after more than a year of talks, Encana is eschewing any discussions on an exclusive basis, Eresman said.

"Now we basically have all of those players that you'd want to have in your data room in the data room," he added. "We now have a very broad mix of Asians, Americans, and Europeans (as potential partners)."

Encana expects bids in October.

Eresman said that the venture will likely comprise undeveloped, rather than producing, lands, and that he expects the structure to include a cash payment as well as carried interest, as is commonplace in such deals.

Encana, one of the continent's biggest natural gas producers, has formed joint ventures and sold off assets as ways to fund development of its extensive reserves at a time of stubbornly weak natural gas prices.

The company said on Wednesday it is selling gas-gathering and processing assets in Colorado to an unnamed private company for $590 million, putting it on track to meet or beat a divestiture target of $1 billion to $2 billion. [ID:nL3E7K71UQ] Proceeds will be used to cut debt.

Last month, it put its Barnett shale assets in North Texas on the block, with analysts pegging potential proceeds at more than $800 million.

Encana and PetroChina called off their deal amid speculation over disagreements about asset value and control of the joint venture, although they revealed few details.

Some analysts and investors had criticized the structure, saying they would have preferred Encana not give away half of the huge deposit's producing assets.

The company's shares rose 63 Canadian cents, or 2.7 percent, to C$24 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. That represents a 16 percent drop since the start of the year.

Eresman has also been forced to temper short-term production increase targets as gas markets remain weak.

He said, however, that Encana can be profitable with gas averaging around $4 per million British thermal units, close to today's level, due to the company's focus on keeping costs low through assembly line-style operations as well as selling production forward at above-market prices.

For example, Encana has hedged 1.8 billion cubic feet a day of 2011 production at $5.75 per mmBtu and 2 bcf a day of 2012 output at $5.80.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)