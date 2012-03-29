UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
SINGAPORE, March 29 Encana Corp expects a final investment decision on the Kitimat LNG project on Canada's West Coast before end-2012, Chief Executive Office Randy Eresman said on Thursday.
Encana expects to finish the front-end engineering design by the middle of the year, Eresman said in a presentation at an LNG conference in Singapore. (Reporting By Luke Pachymuthu)
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)