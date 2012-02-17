Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 17 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said Mitsubishi Corp will invest C$2.9 billion for a 40 percent stake in a partnership for developing the Cutbank Ridge gas assets in British Columbia.
Encana, which has been looking to sell assets due to depressed natural gas prices, said it will jointly develop production capacity with Mitsubishi in Cutbank Ridge. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma to acquire 65 pct of Health Canada and FDA licensed laboratory to pursue drug testing and dosage of CBDS, THC and terpenes
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering