Feb 17 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said Mitsubishi Corp will invest C$2.9 billion for a 40 percent stake in a partnership for developing the Cutbank Ridge gas assets in British Columbia.

Encana, which has been looking to sell assets due to depressed natural gas prices, said it will jointly develop production capacity with Mitsubishi in Cutbank Ridge. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)