CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Friday it aims to reduce North American natural gas supplies by 600 million cubic feet a day to cope with depressed pricing, starting with the shut-in of 250 million cubic feet of production.

In its fourth-quarter results, Encana said it expects other reductions in supplies to come from reduction in development investments.

With the shut production, Encana joins such companies as Chesapeake Energy Corp and ConocoPhillips in taking supplies of the market in efforts to chip away at a massive oversupply. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)