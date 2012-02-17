UPDATE 6-Oil slips on dollar strength but cushioned by OPEC optimism
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Friday it aims to reduce North American natural gas supplies by 600 million cubic feet a day to cope with depressed pricing, starting with the shut-in of 250 million cubic feet of production.
In its fourth-quarter results, Encana said it expects other reductions in supplies to come from reduction in development investments.
With the shut production, Encana joins such companies as Chesapeake Energy Corp and ConocoPhillips in taking supplies of the market in efforts to chip away at a massive oversupply. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)
ADEN, Feb 22 The second-in-command of Yemen army was killed on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement hit an army camp, a military source said, the most senior Yemeni officer killed in the country's civil war.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.