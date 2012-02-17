* Encana slashes spending in face of low prices
By Edward McAllister and Scott Haggett
NEW YORK/CALGARY, Feb 17 Encana Corp
said on Friday it will immediately cut some North
American natural gas output and slash spending on pure gas plays
due to decade-low prices, becoming the second major producer to
shutter production as profit margins narrow.
To counter a huge American supply glut, Canada's
largest natural gas producer will shut in 250 million cubic feet
per day (mmcfd) of gas production instantly, as it shears
spending on dry gas fields and focuses drilling in
more lucrative oil-based liquids plays.
The cuts are the first part of a move to reduce production
by up to 600 mmcfd, or 20 percent, by the end of the year,
Encana said at the release of its earnings .
"It is abundantly clear that a continued reduction of
drilling activity will be required to restore market balance,"
said Encana Chief Executive Randy Eresman. "For the industry as
a whole, near-term natural gas prices are at levels below what
it costs to add most new production."
Encana follows U.S. No. 2 producer Chesapeake Energy
, which announced cuts of 500 mmcfd in January, and a
number of other producers who have moved rigs away from dry gas
fields and reduced investment as record production swamps the
market. The North American natural gas rig count is currently at
28-month lows.
U.S. natural gas futures, sensitive to any
mention of cuts, rose 6 percent following Encana's announcement.
Prices jumped to as high as $2.733 per million British thermal
units in early U.S. trading, up about 18 cents but still not far
off the 10-year low of $2.23 seen in January. Gas
eventually settled up near 5 percent at $2.684 on Friday.
"Natural gas is gaining interest, and price support, from
the potential of other producers joining the bandwagon of
cutting production and drilling," said Jay Levine, broker at
enerjay LLC in Portland, Maine. "Even the specter of that might
be sufficient to help establish a price floor going forth in
spite of existing fundamentals."
While Chesapeake's January cuts, like Encana's, were met
with a brief price spike, that rally was not sustained and
prices remain depressed by oversupply and swelling inventories
that analysts and traders say can only be relieved by cuts of
around 3 billion cubic feet per day.
DRY GAS SPENDING CUTS
Prolific production from shale deposits across the United
States has flooded the market this winter as mild temperatures
dampened demand and squeezed the profits of producers during a
season when prices are normally on the rise.
Like numerous producers across North America, Encana has
shifted its focus to develop more liquids-rich supplies in areas
such as the Duvernay shale of Alberta and Tuscaloosa Marine
Shale in Louisiana.
To minimize spending in pure gas plays that offer the lowest
returns for producers, Encana has cut its capital investment
plan by 37 percent from 2011 levels.
The company will cut spending at the Haynesville shale gas
field in Louisiana by 60 percent from 2011 levels. All the
drilling it plans for the field this year will be complete by
the end of the first quarter.
Encana will also cut spending at the Jean Marie region in
northeastern British Columbia and will direct development cash
only to the prolific Horn River shale gas play.
The steep reduction in spending is expected to cut
production by an extra 250 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) by
the end of the year, on top of the 250 mmcfd that will be
immediately cut from well slowdowns and shut-ins, Encana said.
The total cuts should bring production down from 3.3 billion
cubic feet per day in 2011 to around 2.8 bcfd, with a further
potential cut from royalty volumes.
"The combined total natural gas volume reduction would
remove about 600 mmcfd off the market when royalty volumes are
also taken into account," Eresman said.
