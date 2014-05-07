REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
May 7 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would buy $3.1 billion of assets in the oil-rich Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.
The properties produced about 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the first quarter of 2014, the company said.
Encana said it expected the deal to add to its 2014 cash flow and nearly double its current oil production. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.