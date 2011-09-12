* Newspaper says Encana close to deal

* Poland one of a few potential areas for company

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Encana Corp (ECA.TO) is in talks with potential partners that could lead to shale gas exploration in Poland, but has not signed any deals, a spokesman with Canada's biggest gas producer said on Monday.

Encana remains focused on unconventional gas in North America, but is studying a few international prospects, such as Poland, where numerous oil companies have recently announced partnership deals, Encana spokesman Alan Boras said.

"If and when we have an agreement, we'll talk about it," Boras said.

A Polish press report said Encana would co-operate with PKN Orlen PKNA.WA, exchanging some of its U.S. shale holdings for stakes in Polish licenses. Orlen's board was expected to approve a deal this month, the daily Parkiet reported.

Boras declined to confirm any specific deal.

Encana said in July it was looking at select international opportunities after spending much of the last decade refocusing operations to concentrate on Canada and the United States.

Several North American energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), Talisman Energy Inc TLM.TO and Nexen Inc NXY.TO, have announced deals over the past year in Poland, seen as one of Europe's most prospective shale gas exploration regions. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)