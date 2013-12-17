CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Encana Corp,
Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Tuesday it has
hired marine services company SBM Offshore to operate
the Deep Panuke platform off the coast of Nova Scotia.
The platform is designed to produce up to 300 million cubic
feet of natural gas per day from four wells in the Deep Panuke
field, approximately 155 miles (250 kilometres) southeast of
Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Encana chief operating officer Mike McAllister said the
agreement with SBM Offshore, known as a production acceptance
notice, was a major milestone for the delayed project. It was
originally expected to start producing in the fourth quarter of
2010.
SBM Offshore owns and operates the platform on Encana's
behalf and the acceptance means the platform is now producing as
agreed upon, Encana spokesman Jay Averill said.
Encana will sell 100 percent of gas output from Deep Panuke
project offshore Nova Scotia to Spain's Repsol, as
agreed in 2009.
Pricing will be tied to the U.S. northeast market. Natural
gas from the project is processed offshore and transported via
subsea pipeline to Goldboro, Nova Scotia, where it interconnects
with the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline.