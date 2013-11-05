Nov 5 Encana Corp, Canada's largest
natural gas producer, will cut about 20 percent of its
workforce, slash its dividend and invest nearly three-quarters
of its 2014 capital spending budget in more lucrative oil and
liquid gas assets.
Encana said it would also close its Plano, Texas office and
consolidate office locations to Calgary, Alberta and Denver,
Colorado, as new CEO Doug Suttles looks to boost profits.
Suttles, a former BP Plc executive who took over
Encana in June, is looking for ways to lower the Canadian
company's dependence on natural gas as prices are expected to
remain low for years.
He has already cut capital spending, consolidated senior
management and decided to reduce the company's output of
low-value dry natural gas.
Encana shares closed at C$18.59 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday. The shares have dropped 19 percent in the
past 12 months to Monday's close compared with a 3.4 percent
rise in the exchange's main energy index.