CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Encana Corp
does not believe that new Investment Canada rules blocking
state-owned companies from taking a controlling interest in oil
sands projects would prohibit a takeover of the company,
Encana's interim chief executive said on Thursday.
However Clayton Woitas, an Encana board member who stepped
in as temporary chief executive following the sudden departure
of Randy Eresman last month, said on a conference call that the
company has not received any calls or expressions of interest
from would-be buyers