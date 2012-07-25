(In U.S. dollars unless noted.)
July 25 Encana Corp, which faces
antitrust investigations following a Reuters report that it
colluded with Chesapeake Energy Corp to lower the price
of Michigan exploration lands, reported a second-quarter net
loss on Wednesday because of a large one-time asset impairment
charge.
The company, Canada's largest natural-gas producer, reported
a net loss of $1.5 billion, compared with a year-earlier profit
of $383 million.
Operating income, which excludes most one-time items, fell
44 percent to $198 million, or 27 cents a share, from $352
million, or 48 cents a share.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Scott Haggett in
Calgary)