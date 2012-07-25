* Michigan properties removed from U.S. asset package
* Company declines to answer questions about Reuters report
* Still awaiting results of internal investigation
* Q2 net loss $1.5 bln vs yr-earlier profit of $383 mln
* Q2 operating income $0.27/shr vs $0.48/shr a yr earlier
* Co says average daily liquids production climbs in qtr
* Shares drop 3.3 pct
(Adds details and comments. In U.S. dollars unless noted.)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Encana Corp
said on Wednesday it is no longer including any of its Michigan
properties in an asset sale package after Reuters reported that
it colluded with Chesapeake Energy Corp to lower the
price of exploration lands in the state.
Randy Eresman, chief executive of Canada's No. 1 natural gas
producer, declined to answer questions on the allegations on a
conference call held to discuss the company's quarterly
earnings. Encana reported a $1.5 billion second-quarter loss on
Wednesday due a $1.7 billion charge stemming from low natural
gas prices.
However, Eresman did say that Encana is no longer looking to
sell the properties at the center of allegations that it and
Chesapeake colluded to lower the cost of land over a promising
shale oil and gas field in Michigan.
"We have to reiterate that we're not in a position to
provide any further updates regarding the Michigan matter at
this time. However, I can confirm that we have taken the
Michigan assets out of the U.S. liquids package," Eresman said
in response to an analyst's question.
Encana launched an internal investigation led by its board
in late June into the report that it and Chesapeake plotted to
avoid bidding against each other in certain Michigan land deals.
It has said it will not comment further on the matter until its
probe is complete. Chesapeake has declined to comment beyond
saying that it never bid jointly with Encana.
The Michigan lands had been included in a package of U.S.
properties for which Encana had been seeking joint-venture
partners to speed development.
LOSS ON CHARGE
Encana shares fell 69 Canadian cents to C$20.08 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 30
percent over the past 12 months.
The company reported a quarterly net loss of $1.5 billion,
compared with a year-earlier profit of $383 million. The results
were hit by a $1.7 billion noncash after-tax impairment charge
resulting primarily from the decline in 12-month average
trailing natural gas prices.
Operating income, which excludes most one-time items, fell
44 percent to $198 million, or 27 cents a share, from $352
million, or 48 cents a share.
Encana's cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability
to pay for new projects and drilling, fell 27 percent to $794
million.
The company said natural gas production fell 15 percent to
2.8 billion cubic feet per day, due to voluntary capacity
reductions, divestitures and natural declines. Encana has been
refocusing its operations on producing oil and natural-gas
liquids to offset stubbornly low gas prices.
The company, which has projected average daily liquids
production of 30,000 barrels per day for 2012, said it expected
2013 output to range from 60,000 to 70,000 barrels per day.
Oil and natural gas liquids production volumes averaged
about 28,000 barrels a day in the second quarter, increasing
nearly 4,000 barrels a day from a year earlier, the company
said.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by
Peter Galloway)