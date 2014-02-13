Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 13 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss, partly due to higher administrative expenses related to restructuring.
Encana is in the midst of a restructuring launched by new Chief Executive Doug Suttles as the company looks to cut production of low-value natural gas and increase output of more lucrative oil and natural gas liquids.
The company's net loss widened to $251 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $80 million, a year earlier.
Excluding most one-time items, Encana posted an operating profit of $226 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $296 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.