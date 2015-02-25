Feb 25 Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural gas producer, reported an 84.5 percent drop in operating profit for the fourth quarter, hurt by a fall in natural gas production and weak oil prices.

The Calgary-based company's operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, fell to $35 million, or 5 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $226 million, or 31 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)