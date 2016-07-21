COLUMN-Hedge funds prepare for possible border tax adjustment on U.S. oil imports: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 30 Hedge funds seem to be quietly positioning for the possible imposition of a border tax adjustment on imports of crude oil into the United States.
July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by its ongoing cost-cutting drive, and said it would raise its 2016 capital expenditure program by $200 million.
The Calgary-based company's net loss narrowed to $601 million in the second-quarter ended June 30 from $1.61 billion a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company reported an operating profit of 10 cents, compared with a loss of 20 cents a year earlier.
Encana said it will use a portion of the proceeds from the sale of its Gordondale and DJ basins to increase its capital program. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 30 The United States will switch course on climate change and pull out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team until his inauguration.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 Sweden's government has dropped its objections to a plan by Russia's Gazprom to use the port of Karlshamn in southern Sweden as a base for the construction of its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Swedish public radio reported on Monday.