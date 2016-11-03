Nov 3 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp swung to a quarterly net profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, when the company took an impairment charge of more than $1 billion.

The company posted a net profit of $317 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.24 billion, a year earlier.

Encana's operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, was $32 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $24 million, or 3 cents per share. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)