BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
May 2 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as the rebound in oil and gas prices boosted margins and its production of oil and natural gas liquids rose.
The company posted a net profit was $431 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $379 million a year ago.
On a per share basis, the company reported an operating profit of 11 cents, compared with a loss of 15 cents a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.