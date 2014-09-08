EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
Sept 8 Canada's Encana Corp said it would sell its entire stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd for gross proceeds of about C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion).
The company said it would sell 70.2 million shares at C$36.50 per share through a bought deal financing, which is expected to close by Sept. 26.
The price represented a 4.2 percent discount to PrairieSky's Monday closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The sale is to underwriters joint bookrun by TD Securities Inc, CIBC, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets. ($1 = 1.0969 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
