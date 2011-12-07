Dec 7 Canada's Veresen Inc will
buy energy company Encana Corp's midstream gas
gathering and processing plants in Alberta and British Columbia
for C$920 million.
The Hythe/Steeprock complex includes two natural gas
processing plants with combined functional capacity of 516
million cubic feet per day and 370 km of gas gathering lines.
Last month, Encana had agreed to sell its North Texas
natural gas-producing properties to partnerships managed by
EnerVest Ltd for about $975 million.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)