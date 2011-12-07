Dec 7 Canada's Veresen Inc will buy energy company Encana Corp's midstream gas gathering and processing plants in Alberta and British Columbia for C$920 million.

The Hythe/Steeprock complex includes two natural gas processing plants with combined functional capacity of 516 million cubic feet per day and 370 km of gas gathering lines.

Last month, Encana had agreed to sell its North Texas natural gas-producing properties to partnerships managed by EnerVest Ltd for about $975 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)