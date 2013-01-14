Jan 14 Encanto Potash Corp, a small Canadian mining company, said on Monday that it is in talks with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, but has not struck any agreement for future potash sales.

After markets closed, Encanto said that Rashtriya is seeking to hire an adviser to review a deal that would see a consortium led by Rashtriya buy 2 million tonnes of potash in the future from Encanto, which is seeking to raise capital to build a Western Canada potash mine.