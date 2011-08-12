* Judge calls $5.7 mln accord fair, reasonable, adequate
* 38 state attorneys general opposed settlement
* Encore shares rise 49 cents
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 12 A federal judge approved
Encore Capital Group Inc's (ECPG.O) controversial $5.7 million
settlement to resolve allegations it used illegal and deceptive
tactics to collect debts from roughly 1.44 million consumers.
U.S. District Judge David Katz in Toledo, Ohio called the
settlement with Encore and its Midland Funding and Midland
Credit Management units "fair, reasonable and adequate,"
rejecting allegations that it was collusive.
The settlement was intended to resolve claims that Midland
relied on false or "robo-signed" affidavits to collect consumer
debt that was not owed or was already paid off. Such affidavits
are more commonly associated with the mortgage industry.
Thirty-eight state attorneys general led by New York's Eric
Schneiderman opposed the accord, calling the payout "paltry"
and inadequate to address the consumer harm. [ID:nN1E7671GX]
They also said the accord stripped class members of their right
to defend against existing Midland lawsuits.
But in a 35-page opinion, Katz called the settlement
"beneficial to the public interest."
He said the total payout is "far above" the $500,000 cap
under federal debt collection law, though a typical
participating class member would recover just $17.38.
Katz also said the settlement provides "substantial
injunctive relief" by requiring Midland to implement policies
to ensure the accuracy of its affidavits, while "significantly
penalizing" Midland for its earlier unlawful acts.
"The speculative possibility that certain class members may
have more lucrative claims under state law should not prevent
the classwide settlement," Katz wrote. "Moreover, any class
member who believes he or she can obtain a greater recovery has
been free to opt out."
Katz also called the $1.5 million of attorneys' fees
"reasonable."
"I am extremely pleased that Encore is able to put this
matter in the past and resolve nearly three years of litigation
in a fair and equitable way for consumers," Encore Chief
Executive Brandon Black said in a statement.
Encore said it changed its affidavit process in 2009 to
make clear that its signers review underlying documentation.
A spokesman for Schneiderman did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. The National Consumer Law Center, which
also opposed the settlement, was not available for comment.
Based in San Diego, Encore typically buys debt from
credit-card companies.
According to its annual report, through the end of 2010, it
had invested $1.8 billion to buy 33 million accounts with a
face value of $54.7 billion, or 3 cents on the dollar.
The attorneys general of Minnesota and Texas this year
separately sued Encore raising claims similar to those in the
nationwide case.
Encore shares rose after the decision was released, closing
up 49 cents, or 2.2 percent, at $22.31 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Bernard Orr)