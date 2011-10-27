Oct 27 Encore Capital Group Inc is facing an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Justice (DoJ) regarding the company's debt collection practices, regulatory filings showed.

On September 12, the North Carolina DoJ issued an demand to the company to produce documents and answer questions about its debt collection practices and related topics, Encore said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The company has and intends to continue to cooperate fully with North Carolina in response to its information request, subject to applicable law," the filing said. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)