May 9 Debt collector Encore Capital Group Inc said it bought Propel Financial for $187 million as it looks to build its tax lien acquisition business.

Texas-based Propel buys outstanding tax obligations from local municipalities and tries to secure payment from the property owners.

Encore Capital expects the acquisition to add to 2012 earnings.

The company said it established a new $160 million credit facility to pay for the acquisition and ongoing capital requirements.

It also expanded its existing credit facility to $555 million, with a $100 million accordion feature.

Encore also said it has agreed in principle to sell its bankruptcy servicing subsidiary, Ascension Capital Group. Encore did not name the buyer.

The company reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by impairment charges related to its bankruptcy servicing unit.

In the first quarter, the company earned $11.4 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $13.7 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding non-cash impairment charges of $10.3 million, the company earned 69 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 18 percent to $130.2 million on higher returns from the company's debt portfolios.

Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $24.21 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)