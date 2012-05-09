May 9 Debt collector Encore Capital Group Inc
said it bought Propel Financial for $187 million as it
looks to build its tax lien acquisition business.
Texas-based Propel buys outstanding tax obligations from
local municipalities and tries to secure payment from the
property owners.
Encore Capital expects the acquisition to add to 2012
earnings.
The company said it established a new $160 million credit
facility to pay for the acquisition and ongoing capital
requirements.
It also expanded its existing credit facility to $555
million, with a $100 million accordion feature.
Encore also said it has agreed in principle to sell its
bankruptcy servicing subsidiary, Ascension Capital Group. Encore
did not name the buyer.
The company reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by
impairment charges related to its bankruptcy servicing unit.
In the first quarter, the company earned $11.4 million, or
44 cents per share, down from $13.7 million, or 54 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding non-cash impairment charges of $10.3 million, the
company earned 69 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 18 percent to $130.2 million on higher
returns from the company's debt portfolios.
Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $24.21 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)