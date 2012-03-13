By Christine Kearney
| NEW YORK, March 13
The Encyclopaedia Britannica, which has been in continuous
print since it was first published in Edinburgh, Scotland in
1768, said on Wednesday it will end publication of its printed
editions and continue with digital versions available online.
The flagship, 32-volume printed edition, available every two
years, was sold for $1400. An online subscription costs around
$70 per year and the company recently launched a set of apps
ranging between $1.99 and $4.99 per month.
The company said it will keep selling print editions until
the current stock of around 4000 sets ran out.
It is the latest move Encyclopaedia Britannica has made to
expand its Internet reference services and move farther into
educational products. It first flirted with digital publishing
in the 1970s, published a version for computers in 1981 for
LexisNexis subscribers and first posted to the Internet in 1994.
"The print edition became more difficult to maintain and
wasn't the best physical element to deliver the quality of our
database and the quality of our editorial," Jorge Cauz,
president of Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc., told Reuters.
Yet even as publishing industry has created more digital
products, it has struggled with financial losses, and Cauz
admitted to a "long road to profitability" for many publishers.
"Britannica was one of the first company's to really feel
the full impact of technology, maybe twenty years ago, and we
have been adapting to it, though it is very difficult at times,"
he said.
While Encyclopaedia Britannica has continued to operate, he
expected "many trade publishers will not survive -- and any
content development company will have to be thinking about how
they are going to fill the gap."
As to whether print editions of books will be viable
products in the future, Cauz predicted, "print may not
completely vanish from the market, but I think it is going to be
increasingly less important. Many publications will never have a
print analog and will only be printed on digital formats."
With its scholarly, reliable reputation, Encyclopaedia
Britannica had not been affected by the popularity of free
online website Wikipedia, he said.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney)