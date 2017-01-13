BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Jan 13 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Friday it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.
Acacia, responding to media speculation, added that there was no certainty of a deal.
The company, which operates mines and exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, had a market cap of 1.72 billion pounds as of Jan. 12.
Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc for about C$240 million in March giving it access to a low-cost gold mine in Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.