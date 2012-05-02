GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
May 2 Oil and natural gas company Endeavour International Corp's first-quarter net loss widened on lower natural gas sales in the UK and a dip in gas prices, sending its shares down as much as 26 percent.
The company's stock, which touched a three-month low of $9.51, was the top loser on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Net loss in the quarter widened to $35.3 million, or 94 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $15.2 million.
Excluding one-off items, the company posted net loss of 42 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
