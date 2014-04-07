(Adds detail on previous deaths.)
TORONTO, April 7 A worker at Endeavour Silver
Corp's El Cubo mine in Mexico was killed on Saturday,
barely a week after another worker died at the Canadian
company's Guanacevi mine, also in Mexico, the company said on
Monday.
Endeavour Silver said all three of its mines in Mexico would
shut down for two days of safety training. The company said it
will also hire a team of safety experts to review its
operations, and follow their recommendations.
Both workers were caught in underground rock falls. Another
rock fall killed a worker at Guanacevi in September 2013, and a
contractor died in an accident at El Cubo in April 2013.
Endeavour Silver was down 0.8 percent at C$4.81 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
