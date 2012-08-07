Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 7 Endeavour Mining Corp said it will buy Avion Gold Corp for C$389 million in an all-stock deal as it looks to expand in West Africa.
The company expects the deal to close in October 2012. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group