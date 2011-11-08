(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Endeavour Mining Corp's
third-quarter profit fell 86 percent from the year-ago quarter
when the Canadian gold producer took a one-time gain.
The July-September net income attributable to shareholders
fell to $9.6 million, or 8 cents a share, from $70.7 million, or
70 cents a share, a year ago.
Results of the year-ago quarter included a gain of $71.2
million.
Endeavour, which operates the Youga mine in Burkina Faso in
West Africa, said gold production rose 4 percent to 24,047
ounces.
Cash flow from operation at the Youga mine -- which began
commercial production in mid-2008 -- was up 44 percent at $15.3
million in the quarter.
Endeavour still expects full-year production of about 84,000
ounces of gold at a cash cost of $610-$650 per ounce.
Shares of the Cayman Islands-based company, which has agreed
to buy Australia's Adamus Resources in August to create
a West Africa-focused gold producer, fell 4 percent to C$2.29 on
Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)