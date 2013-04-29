BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
April 29 Endeavour Silver Corp said it is cutting jobs and reducing operating costs as it expects metal prices to fall during the year.
The company, however, did not say how many workers are being laid off.
Endeavour, which owns three producing silver mines in Mexico, said it is deferring 20 percent of its planned capital investments as non-essential in 2013.
None of the cost reductions are expected to change its mine plan or silver production forecast for the year, Endeavour Silver said.
The company said it is scaling back general and administrative costs with the directors and the management deferring 10 percent of their cash compensation.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)