Dec 13 Canadian miner Endeavour Silver
Corp said it has discovered two high-grade silver-gold
zones at its Guanajuato mine in Mexico and expects a substantial
increase in reserves and resources at the mine at the year-end.
Vancouver-based Endeavour also said it expects to expand its
mine capacity at Guanajuato from 1,000 tonnes per day (tpd) up
to 1,600 tpd in 2012.
The company had earlier said it expected inflationary
pressures to be offset by higher efficiency at Guanajuato.
In October, Endeavour, which also owns and operates the
Guanacevi mines in Durango State in Mexico, had acquired a
second Chilean silver-gold project to expand its footprint
outside of Mexico.
Shares of the company, valued at about C$958.8 million
($935.73 million), closed at C$10.98 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, after gaining about 40 percent in the last six
months.
($1 = 1.0247 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)