Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
April 11 Endeavour Silver Corp said its first-quarter revenue rose 39 percent on increased production and higher gold prices.
The company, which owns the Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines in Mexico, said silver production rose 19 percent to 1.1 million ounces, while gold output rose 26 percent to 6,321 ounces.
First quarter revenue was $49 million.
Realized gold price rose 20 percent to $1,686 per ounce, while silver prices fell 1 percent to $33.10 per ounce, Endeavour Silver said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
