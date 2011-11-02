(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Endeavour Silver posted a
profit in the third quarter, and the silver miner said it
expects to gain in the fourth quarter from high silver and gold
prices and a ramp-up in production at its newly expanded
Guanajuato plant in Mexico.
July-September earnings were $3.1 million, or 4 cents a
share, compared to a loss of $9.6 million, or 15 cents a share,
a year ago.
Revenue nearly doubled to $38.8 million.
Vancouver-based Endeavour, which owns and operates the
Guanacevi mines in Durango State and the Guanajuato Mines in
Guanajuato state in Mexico, expects inflationary pressures on
costs to be offset by higher efficiency at Guanajuato.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)