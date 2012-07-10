UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Endeavour Silver Corp said its second-quarter silver output rose 22 percent and it was on track to meet its full-year production targets.
The company, which owns and operates the Guanacevi and the Guanajuato mines in Mexico, produced about 1 million ounces of silver in the quarter.
Gold production rose 59 percent to 7,695 ounces.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $40.4 million due to the rise in production, despite lower silver prices.
Silver prices fell 24 percent to an average of $29.4 per ounce during the April-June quarter, compared with last year.
Endeavour Silver said it still expects to produce 4.3 million ounces of silver and 26,000 ounces of gold during the year.
The Vancouver-based company said earlier this year it was open to more acquisitions after announcing a $250 million deal to buy AuRico Gold Inc's El Cubo silver-gold mine in Mexico.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$733 million, were up 2 percent at C$8.54 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source