LONDON Nov 9 Endemol, the Dutch TV production company, and its lenders are set to rebuff recent approaches for the television production group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying the "Big Brother" TV show maker was now set to pursue a debt for equity swap.

The FT said the company and its lenders are likely to write soon to prospective bidders, including Time Warner (TWX.N), which recently made an offer of about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to say that the business was unlikely to be sold. [ID:nN1E7A31I2]

Endemol's lenders are preferring to push ahead with talks to secure agreement around a debt for equity swap that would cut its 2.8 billion euro debts to about 500 million euros.

One of the sources cited in the article said Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) had not made an offer for the company.

But an earlier Reuters story said it was not clear whether and offer had been submitted. [ID:nL6E7M84Y3]

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)