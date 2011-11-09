* Endemol to pursue debt for equity swap - FT

* Endemol says lenders to decide on offer

* Endemol "not aware" of offers other than from Time Warner (Adds Endemol comment, background)

LONDON, Nov 9 Endemol, the debt-burdened Dutch TV production company, and its lenders are set to rebuff offers from Time Warner and others for the group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying the "Big Brother" TV show maker was now set to pursue a debt for equity swap.

"As we are in the middle of a restructuring with our lenders that (Time Warner) offer was passed on to our lenders. What happens to it is really a question for the lenders," Endemol spokesman Charlie Armitstead said.

He declined to say whether the lenders or Endemol would reject offers for the company nor whether a debt for equity swap was an option.

The FT said Endemol and its lenders were likely to write soon to prospective bidders, including Time Warner, which recently tabled an offer of about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to say the business was unlikely to be sold.

Endemol's lenders are preferring to push ahead with talks to secure agreement around a debt for equity swap that would cut its 2.8 billion euro debts to about 500 million euros, the paper said.

One of the sources cited in the article said Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset had not tabled an offer for the company.

Mediaset said on Tuesday it was satisfied with an offer that it had put together for Endemol but did not make clear whether it had been submitted.

Endemol was "not aware" of any offers other than the one from Time Warner, Endemol's spokesman Armitstead said.

Endemol's debt restructuring requires approval from two thirds of the lender syndicate but the necessary majority is difficult to reach as the creditors include shareholders, banks and hedge funds who want different solutions, sources told Reuters last week.

The broadcaster is owned by Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset, Goldman Sach's Capital Partners and Cyrte Investments, a Dutch boutique firm which manages Endemol founder John de Mol's investments. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Additional reporting by Isabell Witt and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)