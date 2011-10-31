MILAN Oct 31 Italian media group Mediaset and other shareholders of Dutch company Endemol have 15 more days to talk to Endemol creditors to try and avoid losing control of the television production company, sources close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"The debt waiver has been renewed to around mid-November," one of the sources said. A second source confirmed this.

Endemol, owner of the reality TV 'Big Brother' franchise, is owned by Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset, Goldman Sach's Capital Partners and Endemol's founder John de Mol's investment vehicle Cyrte.

The company is struggling to meet its banking covenants on loans which were put in place in 2008 to back the company's 2.639 billion euro leveraged buyout.

A missed Monday deadline on covenants meant Endemol creditors, mainly hedge funds, could have called in share collateral and effectively become the new controlling shareholders.

On Sunday Il Sole 24 Ore said Mediaset and private equity Clessidra were considering investing 400-500 million euros to relaunch Endemol, weighed down by debt of around 2.2 billion euros.

"There are many players that are moving. Clessidra is one of these," the first source said.

Mediaset and Endemol declined to comment. Clessidra was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)